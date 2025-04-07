O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 598.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,944,000 after buying an additional 364,372 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,812 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $239.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average is $256.77. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

