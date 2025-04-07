O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 239.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

