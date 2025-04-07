O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,775,000 after buying an additional 285,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,902,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $41.39 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

