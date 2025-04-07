O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:H opened at $109.63 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

