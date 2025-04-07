O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

