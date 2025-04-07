O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Universal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,779,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

UVV opened at $54.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.