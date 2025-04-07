O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $415,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.86 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.