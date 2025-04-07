O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Security National Financial worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

