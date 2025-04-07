O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

