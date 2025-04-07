O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,919,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,761,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.94 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

