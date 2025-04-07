O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Woodmark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in American Woodmark by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

