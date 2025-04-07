O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.10.

Global Payments Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $84.82 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.