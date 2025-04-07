O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,798,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,350,000 after buying an additional 753,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 404.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 715,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 760.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 618,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

