O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 246.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

