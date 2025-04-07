O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 140,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BWA opened at $25.92 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

