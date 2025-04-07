O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

