O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after purchasing an additional 707,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 570,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

