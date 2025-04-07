O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

