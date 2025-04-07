O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,107 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

