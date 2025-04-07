O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.