O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Investors Title worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Investors Title alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $290.40.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ITIC

Investors Title Profile

(Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.