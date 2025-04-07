O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.