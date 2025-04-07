O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $612.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

