O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

