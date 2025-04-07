O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $105.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

