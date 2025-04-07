O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,757,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

