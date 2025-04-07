O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $94.46 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

