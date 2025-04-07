O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,917 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Medallion Financial worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 987,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 184,172 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.