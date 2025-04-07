O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $224.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $217.85 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

