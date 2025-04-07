O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
NYSE:ANF opened at $73.37 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Featured Articles
