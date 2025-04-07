O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,236 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Graham worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graham by 285.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $26.86 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

