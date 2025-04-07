O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,428 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 51,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $168.77 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

