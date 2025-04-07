O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,341 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.