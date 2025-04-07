Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,727 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 83,835 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,343 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.