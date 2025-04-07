Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

MSG Entertainment Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:MSGE opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. On average, analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MSG Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

