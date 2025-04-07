Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.7 %

POWI opened at $43.68 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

