Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $758,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

