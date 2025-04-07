Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,987,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZEK by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stephens cut AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

