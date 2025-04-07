Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $169,612.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,347.82. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,075 shares of company stock valued at $513,693. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,450,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,126,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,656 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

