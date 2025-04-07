Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $4,636,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of OVV opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

