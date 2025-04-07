Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,100 ($39.96) and last traded at GBX 3,146 ($40.55), with a volume of 511467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,372 ($43.46).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,061.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,866.40.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

