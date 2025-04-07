Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 5.8 %

TLK opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.