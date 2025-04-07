Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 933 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.