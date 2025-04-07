Pierre Naude Sells 31,123 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,066,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get nCino alerts:

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $555,047.60.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.