Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $215.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.