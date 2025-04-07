Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

PRVA opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

