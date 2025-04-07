Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRL. Raymond James cut their target price on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of PRL stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. Propel has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

