Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PRL. Raymond James cut their target price on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Propel Stock Down 5.5 %
Propel Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
