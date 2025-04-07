Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

PB stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,427.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $413,945. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

