Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,673,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

KALU stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

