Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $742.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

